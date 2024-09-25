Clemson-Stanford game projections

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Another week and another projected points margin that has swung the Tigers' way, just not quite as much as last week. After double-digit movement for the NC State game (which Clemson covered with relative ease), Clemson is a consensus 22-point favorite hosting ACC debutant Stanford for the first time Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN). The Cardinal (2-1, 1-0 ACC) have covered the spread in each of their FBS games to date, and missed topping the FCS one by two points (Cal Poly). Since getting easily trumped by Georgia despite a 10.5-point spread at kickoff, the Tigers have gone a combined +36 ATS in the last two games (most coming vs. App State, +29). By ESPN's SP+ ratings ($), Clemson is up to No. 17, with the No. 12 offense, No. 36 defense and No. 56 special teams group. Stanford is down at No. 75, with the No. 68 offense, No. 85 defense and No. 13 special teams unit. There is quite a bit of Clemson-Stanford projections variance between three of the metrics tracked here and one, with CFBGraphs. That outlet only gives Clemson a touchdown margin, while the FEI, which has Clemson as the No. 10 team in the nation, gives the Tigers a 98% win chance. At FEI, Clemson is rated with the No. 11 offense and No. 10 defense, to go with a No. 82-ranked special teams group. Stanford is 82nd overall with a No. 91 offense, No. 79 defense, and No. 13 special teams group. Clemson is on a run of two 50+ point outbursts at home, looking to chase a 2019 effort that saw four 50+ point games in a row (59 v. BC, 59 v. Wofford, 55 v. NC State, 52 v. Wake Forest; seven in all that season). Clemson-Stanford projections FEI: 40-14 Clemson (98%) SP+: 39-19 Clemson (89%) ESPN FPI: 89.1% Clemson CFBGraphs: Clemson 34-27 (70.3%) 🤗😇 WEEK 5 SP+ PICKS 🥳🤩



Bama 29, UGA 26

PSU 33, Illini 15

ND 28, Louisville 22

Oregon 39, UCLA 17

Utah 33, Zona 20

Miami 38, VT 19

K-State 30, Okla St 27

Trojans 32, Badgers 22

A&M 30, Arkansas 26

Auburn 25, Oklahoma 24

Horns 47, Cowbells 11https://t.co/w7ALlZmjBl pic.twitter.com/dY4RXTt5tR — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 23, 2024

