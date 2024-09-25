CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson looks to win a seventh home game in a row hosting Stanford.
Clemson-Stanford game projections
by - Staff Writer - 2024 Sep 25 08:15

Another week and another projected points margin that has swung the Tigers' way, just not quite as much as last week.

After double-digit movement for the NC State game (which Clemson covered with relative ease), Clemson is a consensus 22-point favorite hosting ACC debutant Stanford for the first time Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN).

The Cardinal (2-1, 1-0 ACC) have covered the spread in each of their FBS games to date, and missed topping the FCS one by two points (Cal Poly). Since getting easily trumped by Georgia despite a 10.5-point spread at kickoff, the Tigers have gone a combined +36 ATS in the last two games (most coming vs. App State, +29).

By ESPN's SP+ ratings ($), Clemson is up to No. 17, with the No. 12 offense, No. 36 defense and No. 56 special teams group. Stanford is down at No. 75, with the No. 68 offense, No. 85 defense and No. 13 special teams unit.

There is quite a bit of Clemson-Stanford projections variance between three of the metrics tracked here and one, with CFBGraphs.

That outlet only gives Clemson a touchdown margin, while the FEI, which has Clemson as the No. 10 team in the nation, gives the Tigers a 98% win chance.

At FEI, Clemson is rated with the No. 11 offense and No. 10 defense, to go with a No. 82-ranked special teams group. Stanford is 82nd overall with a No. 91 offense, No. 79 defense, and No. 13 special teams group.

Clemson is on a run of two 50+ point outbursts at home, looking to chase a 2019 effort that saw four 50+ point games in a row (59 v. BC, 59 v. Wofford, 55 v. NC State, 52 v. Wake Forest; seven in all that season).

Clemson-Stanford projections

FEI: 40-14 Clemson (98%)

SP+: 39-19 Clemson (89%)

ESPN FPI: 89.1% Clemson

CFBGraphs: Clemson 34-27 (70.3%)

