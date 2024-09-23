Clemson-Stanford depth charts look

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts the Cardinal (2-1, 1-0) for a 7 p.m. ESPN broadcast start in Death Valley.

This week's Clemson depth chart for the meeting has a few notable changes:

*Bryant Wesco Jr. moves to a sole starting spot at one WR role, ahead of Cole Turner and Hampton Earle. Adam Randall was a co-starter there previously with Turner before Randall was announced out for some upcoming games with a foot injury.

*Dee Crayton now joins Sammy Brown as a co-backup in the MIKE and WILL linebacker positions behind Wade Woodaz and Barrett Carter, respectively.

*Olsen Patt-Henry is now at the No. 2 TE role above Josh Sapp and Markus Dixon.

*Reflecting his role in the last couple games, Jay Haynes is now at kick returner with Phil Mafah.

Check out the full depth chart look below:

Clemson snaps through three games