Clemson-Stanford depth charts look
Clemson takes on Stanford for the first time as ACC brethren on Saturday.
Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts the Cardinal (2-1, 1-0) for a 7 p.m. ESPN broadcast start in Death Valley. This week's Clemson depth chart for the meeting has a few notable changes: *Bryant Wesco Jr. moves to a sole starting spot at one WR role, ahead of Cole Turner and Hampton Earle. Adam Randall was a co-starter there previously with Turner before Randall was announced out for some upcoming games with a foot injury. *Dee Crayton now joins Sammy Brown as a co-backup in the MIKE and WILL linebacker positions behind Wade Woodaz and Barrett Carter, respectively. *Olsen Patt-Henry is now at the No. 2 TE role above Josh Sapp and Markus Dixon. *Reflecting his role in the last couple games, Jay Haynes is now at kick returner with Phil Mafah. Check out the full depth chart look below:
