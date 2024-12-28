Clemson standout DL confirms he will return to Clemson in 2025

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson standout DL Peter Woods confirms he will return to Clemson in 2025

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 28 12:05

Another Tiger standout is staying put.

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Peter Woods confirmed via social media on Saturday that he will be back next season with the Tigers.

"Run it (back)," Woods posted the comment with an emoji of a Tiger.

In 2024, Woods registered 29 tackles with 8.5 for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Overall, he has 59 tackles (11.0 for loss), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 698 snaps over 23 games (12 starts) in two seasons.

Woods’ return solidifies a talented Clemson defensive front heading into next season.

