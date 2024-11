Clemson-South Carolina gametime, TV Network announced

TigerNet Staff by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the final week of the regular season, Week 14, November 29-30. Clemson hosts South Carolina for a noon game on ESPN. The rivalry renews at a sold-out Death Valley.



New kickoff time announced:

🏈: Clemson vs. South Carolina

📆: Saturday, Nov. 30

📍: Death Valley

⏰: Noon ET

📺: ESPN

🎟️ (Secondary): https://t.co/Xe9OiwX4Bf pic.twitter.com/46Qo6v87Zs — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2024 Friday, November 29 Stanford at San Jose State – 4 p.m. ET on CBS – as previously announced Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC – as previously announced Saturday, November 30 South Carolina at Clemson – Noon ET on ESPN Duke at Wake Forest – Noon ET on ACC Network Louisville at Kentucky – Noon ET on SEC Network Pitt at Boston College – 3 p.m. ET on The CW Miami at Syracuse – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN California at SMU – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 NC State at North Carolina – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Florida at Florida State – 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – exact time designation to be determined following the games on 11/23 Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

