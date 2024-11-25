Clemson-South Carolina depth charts look

In this week's depth chart release, one change week to week is T.J. Moore being listed as a sole starter ahead of Cole Turner and Noble Johnson at one WR position, then Antonio Williams as a sole starter in the slot ahead of Misun Kelley, and Bryant Wesco and Adam Randall still listed as co-starters at the other WR spot.

Tristan Leigh, at left tackle, and Marcus Tate, at left guard, remain at the top of the depth chart, where they've been recently even without playing in recent games. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney will deliver further injury updates on them as the week progresses.

Also on the injury front, DeMonte Capehart is still not listed on the DT depth chart.

