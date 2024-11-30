BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik is making his second ACC Championship Game appearance and seeks a second win.
Cade Klubnik is making his second ACC Championship Game appearance and seeks a second win.

Clemson-SMU ACC Championship Vegas odds
by - 2024 Nov 30 20:33

SMU has to travel East to defeat Clemson for the first time in a Charlotte ACC Championship Game.

The line on the game reflects how difficult that may be.

FanDuel opened the line as SMU favored by just 1.5 points, despite a superior 11-1 overall record and 8-0 mark in conference play.

Clemson wrapped a 7-1 record in ACC play with back-to-back ACC road wins at Pitt and Virginia Tech, before a disappointing close to the regular season against rival South Carolina (a 17-14 defeat).

Clemson is 7-0 in ACC Championship Games held in Charlotte from 2011-22.

The winner is in line to guarantee a College Football Playoff appearance, and they could both make it with a Tigers' win that sends the Mustangs to an at-large bid. SMU would clinch a Top 4 seed and a bye with a win, while the Tigers would still need to finish ahead of the Big 12 or Mountain West champion for a Top 4 seed with a win. As one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, Clemson could enter the field as low as a 12 seed for a first-round CFP trip if they do not secure a bye.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. It will air on ABC.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship Vegas odds
Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"
Syracuse head coach to Dabo Swinney: "Congrats. I got you in, baby!"
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts