Clemson set to host relief drive around Tigerama, football game Saturday

by - 2024 Oct 14 20:01

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson will help collect items of need around the Football team’s game against Virginia on Oct. 19 as people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina continue to experience impacts from Hurricane Helene. The event is jointly hosted by the Clemson Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the IPTAY Student Advisory Board (ISAB), and the Alumni Association.

The drop-off location in front of Memorial Stadium and the McCarter Family IPTAY Center on the corner of Avenue of Champions and Centennial Blvd. will be open Thursday and Friday before Tigerama, and then in the morning prior to the noon kickoff for fans attending the football game.

The event is supported by Coca-Cola Consolidated out of Charlotte, N.C. and Ingles Supermarkets, which is headquartered in Asheville, N.C. and will benefit groups both locally and in Western North Carolina.

A detailed list of items in the greatest need are below.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

THURSDAY, OCT. 17 • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1 Avenue of Champions – Across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

FRIDAY, OCT. 18 • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

1 Avenue of Champions – Across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

SATURDAY, OCT. 19 • 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1 Avenue of Champions – Across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

ITEMS OF NEED:

Baby and toddler formula and food

Baby wipes

Diapers (all ages) and adult incontinence products

Personal hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Laundry Detergent

Socks and Underwear

Cleaning Supplies

Towels/Washcloths

Warm Clothes (Jeans, Sweatshirts, etc.)

Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener)

Shelf-stable items can also include breakfast bars, protein bars, healthy snacks, etc.

