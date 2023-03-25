Clemson scores well in top recruits survey on football facilities

247Sports polled some of the top prospects recently on what facilities they regard as the top in college football -- and Clemson, to no surprise, was mentioned quite a few times. In conjunction with 247Sports' No. 4 ranking for the facility in the college football landscape, Clemson had the fourth-most nominations among those top prospects (8). Georgia had the most nods (15), followed by Oregon (12) and Alabama (11). LSU (6), Tennessee (5), Texas (4), Michigan (4) and Ohio State (4), Florida (4), Miami (4) and Auburn (4) are in the next tier. "It's incredible how much national exposure Clemson's facility has received since the completion of a $55 million facelift with the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex opening in 2017 and the Tigers have several elite recruiting classes and two national championships to show for it," 247Sports' Brad Crawford wrote in late February. "There's a clever ode to Memorial Stadium's 'Hill' and 'Rock' in the lobby and a metal slide near the back of the building if you need a quick ride downstairs, mere feet from the program's three national championship trophies. The Tigers also have a basketball court, miniature golf course, a whiffle ball field, bowling lanes, arcade games and various other outlandish activities for players between classes and practice. Clemson's updated 23,000 square foot weight room is the ACC's best and one of the nicest in the country." South Carolina ranked 10th in Crawford's list in February but the Gamecocks received a lone vote, along with UCLA, Illinois, Florida State, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan State, Air Force, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Washington State. Clemson finished a $4.5 million Clemson Athletic Branding Institute recently, which is included in the football facility area.