Tyler Brown is set for his first playing time since the Florida State game in early October.
Clemson roster update for ACC Championship vs. SMU
2024 Dec 7

Clemson released its travel roster for the ACC Championship matchup with SMU Saturday night in Charlotte.

Much of the two-deep is on hand, and how much some injured players from lately see action is to be determined.

Third-string strong safety and true freshman Ricardo Jones was not on the travel roster, however (reason not given).

R.J. Mickens, who was injured late versus South Carolina, and Tyler Brown, who has been held out since early in the season to preserve a redshirt season, made the trip:

The Tigers look to ramp up DeMonte Capehart after missing multiple games in November but playing seven snaps against South Carolina:


