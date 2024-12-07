Clemson roster update for ACC Championship vs. SMU

Much of the two-deep is on hand, and how much some injured players from lately see action is to be determined.

Third-string strong safety and true freshman Ricardo Jones was not on the travel roster, however (reason not given).

R.J. Mickens, who was injured late versus South Carolina, and Tyler Brown, who has been held out since early in the season to preserve a redshirt season, made the trip:

#Clemson WR Tyler Brown has taken the field.



A sign the sophomore may suit up today for the first time in many weeks.

The Tigers look to ramp up DeMonte Capehart after missing multiple games in November but playing seven snaps against South Carolina: