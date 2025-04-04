Poppie's Tigers land ACC forward in transfer portal

WBB sports_basketball
Poppie's Tigers land ACC forward Demeara Hinds in transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 42 minutes ago

Shawn Poppie's portal work continues.

Wake Forest’s Demeara Hinds has committed to Clemson as a transfer.

Hinds is coming off of a career year for the Demon Deacons, averaging over nine points and five rebounds on 51.5% shooting.

This makes this Poppie's second public addition on Friday, joining Wofford's Rachael Rose. This is Clemson's third acquisition so far this offseason.

