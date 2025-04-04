Poppie's Tigers land ACC forward in transfer portal

|
Poppie's Tigers land ACC forward Demeara Hinds in transfer portal
42 minutes ago- -
Shawn Poppie's portal work continues.
Wake Forest’s Demeara Hinds has committed to Clemson as a transfer. Hinds is coming off of a career year for the Demon Deacons, averaging over nine points and five rebounds on 51.5% shooting. This makes this Poppie's second public addition on Friday, joining Wofford's Rachael Rose. This is Clemson's third acquisition so far this offseason. NEWS: Clemson has landed a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Demeara Hinds.
TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjTNT pic.twitter.com/1BJngGELlP
Wake Forest’s Demeara Hinds has committed to Clemson as a transfer.
Hinds is coming off of a career year for the Demon Deacons, averaging over nine points and five rebounds on 51.5% shooting.
This makes this Poppie's second public addition on Friday, joining Wofford's Rachael Rose. This is Clemson's third acquisition so far this offseason.
NEWS: Clemson has landed a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Demeara Hinds.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson WomensBasketball