Prospects to watch heading to Clemson's spring game

Saturday’s spring game promises to be different. Clemson’s visitors on the recruiting scene, however, will have some familiar faces. Starting with various pledges, Dabo Swinney will have a nice chunk of the 2026 class on hand to see the new format on Saturday afternoon. DL Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School is the Tigers’ most recent commitment, and he will be on-site for Saturday’s event. QB Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park, who has been the silent orchestrator for this class, will also be on campus and will be sure to put on his recruiting shoes as he steps onto the grounds of Death Valley. Two prominent recievers who may garner that attention will be Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day and Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge. The Tigers plan on taking one more receiver, and with Sellars’ commitment date rapidly approaching, this will certainly be his final look at Clemson before a decision is made. Sellars is deciding among Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio State, with the Tigers being one of the last visits before his April 18th announcement. OL Braden Wilmes of Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State and DB Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School round out the pledges who will be on campus, who join Bradley as some of the longer tenured commitments of this class. There is a local product that Clemson is bringing that could spark interest down the road for the Tigers. 2026 DB Somad Eaddy will be on campus for the spring game but has scored offers from other programs such as Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Eaddy doesn’t currently hold offers from the Tigers, but much can change as the structure of this class continues to take shape. Many prominent underclassmen will also be in attendance, with 2027 four-star LB Max Brown of Jefferson (GA) confirming to TigerNet that he would be back on campus again. In a conversation with TigerNet, he outlined Clemson's unique edge, with his older brother, Sammy Brown, already becoming a star on the defense. Playing with his sibling is incredibly important to him, and he considers the Tigers the school to beat heading into the summer.

