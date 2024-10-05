Clemson releases travel roster with key returnees for FSU game

Woods suffered a lower body injury from a low block in the game and had been listed as day to day by Dabo Swinney.

Players from last week's unavailable list who traveled also include Collin Sadler and Troy Stellato.

Backup lineman Harris Sewell and backup defensive tackle Stephiylan Green did not make the roster. Injuries or other absences are not disclosed on the travel roster announcement pregame.

Adam Randall was also on the travel roster after missing the past couple games following surgery for a broken toe on Sept. 23.

Clemson's last unavailable list (Stanford game) also included Corian Gipson, and he was not on the travel roster as well for FSU.

Freshman DB Tavoy Feagin and freshman LB CJ Kubah-Taylor also did not travel.