Clemson ranked Top 5 in national outlet's 'Way Too Early' projection

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has a Top 5 spot in one national outlet's 'Way Too Early' outlook. Dabo Swinney's Tigers check in at No. 5 with The Athletic outlook: 5. Clemson (10-4) Key returnees: QB Cade Klubnik, WRs Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr., DE T.J. Parker, LBs Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz Key transfers: Edge Will Heldt (Purdue) This is the most optimistic I’ve been about Dabo Swinney’s team in several years. He upgraded considerably at DC by landing Allen from Penn State. Klubnik found his groove at the end of the season, throwing a combined seven TDs against one pick in the ACC Championship Game win over SMU and first-round CFP loss to Texas. It helps that he finally has receivers such as Wesco and T.J. Moore, who can stretch the field. The Tigers have a biggie in Week 1 when LSU comes to town. How big? The Athletic sees LSU as the No. 4 team. "Heading into a crucial Year 4 for Brian Kelly, LSU emptied the bank — its portal class is ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports — to dramatically upgrade its pass rush and reload at receiver. Its offense should be one of the nation’s best if Nussmeier keeps progressing. Weeks will be a Butkus Award contender. Kelly, who is 0-3 in season openers at LSU, gets another tough one, this time at Clemson," Stewart Mandel writes. Penn State leads the way, followed by Texas and Notre Dame. The next '25 foe on the list is South Carolina at No. 16. "South Carolina was one of the hottest teams in the country over the second half of the season, with Sellers emerging as a potential 2025 Heisman candidate. But Shane Beamer now has to replace Nagurski Award winner Kyle Kennard, first-team All-American Nick Emmanwori and several other defensive standouts. The Gamecocks will need several portal pickups to hit big in order to break through and reach the Playoff," said Mandel. Louisville (22) also made the ranking and ACC runner-up SMU was among five teams that "just missed."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now