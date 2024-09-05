CLEMSON FOOTBALL

It's not all wayward projections for the Tigers, as USA TODAY says Clemson could play into an at-large bid and road Playoff game.
Clemson postseason projections going into Week 2
Clemson's resounding opener defeat reset some expectations for postseason projections, although there weren't a multitude of Playoff picks to begin with.

But there is at least one national outlet buying the Tigers for a run to the new 12-team CFP field, with USA TODAY predicting a Clemson trip to Penn State for the first round. The Nittany Lions are then pegged to advance on to the Peach Bowl versus ACC champ Miami.

247Sports projects Clemson to head out West and play Washington in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 27.

"That's not what the Tigers wanted to show America against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Clemson failed to reach the end zone and never got going offensively against a Bulldogs' defense that kept the Tigers in check. Clemson hosts NC State in a couple of weeks that will determine the top challenger to Miami in the ACC."

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura shares that prediction, while Mark Schlabach says Clemson takes on Oklahoma State in the Orlando Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.

CBS Sports picks a Clemson-Illinois matchup in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Jan. 3.

Athlon picks a Clemson-Oklahoma State Pop-Tarts Bowl as well. The Action Network does the same and installs the Cowboys as a very early 2-point favorite there.

Clemson Bowl Week 2 projections

USA TODAY: Playoff at Penn State

247Sports: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington

CBS: Duke's Mayo vs. Illinois

Multiple: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

