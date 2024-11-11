Clemson-Pitt depth charts look

Clemson stays on the road at Pitt this Saturday to close out its ACC regular season. The Tigers (7-2, 6-1 ACC) and Panthers (7-2, 3-2) are set for a noon broadcast start on ESPN. The latest Clemson depth chart release reflects Collin Sadler being out for the season and only freshman Elyjah Thurmon listed as a backup to Tristan Leigh. The same at left guard, where Trent Howard is listed as the sole backup to Marcus Tate. Thurmon is also now the listed backup right tackle to Blake Miller in Sadler's place. Thurmon came in early last week at Virginia Tech after Leigh suffered an ankle injury. “I'm really proud of Elyjah, man. I can't say enough about him coming into the season. He was our fifth tackle. You got Tristan and Blake (Miller)," Swinney said on Sunday. "Our third tackle is Marcus Tate now all of a sudden. And (Collin) Sadler was fourth. Those were our four main tackles: Sadler's out, Tate's not available to play, and Tristan goes out. So man, to be able to get to your fifth tackle and to see this, and he was a true freshman, and to see this kid get in there and compete the way he did, it was awesome. He played every snap of punt team, field goal, and most of the game had left tackle, so I'm really proud of him and how he stepped up for us.” The linebacker listing isn't changed, but in a three-linebacker set to start last week, freshman and ACC linebacker of the week Sammy Brown started with Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz against Virginia Tech. He is still listed as the reserve option behind both Carter and Woodaz in a two-linebacker formation. Designated as "week to week" by Dabo Swinney last week, DeMonte Capehart did not make a return to the depth chart this week. Peter Woods, who missed last week's game and is designated as "day to day," remains on it in the same starting D-end role. Compare the rosters below:

