Clemson-NC State Vegas odds

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is expected to start ACC play in style this week. Dabo Swinney's Tigers (1-1) are currently a 15.5-point favorite on FanDuel over NC State for Saturday's home ACC opener (noon/ABC). The Wolfpack (2-1) trailed by as much as 11 at home Saturday versus La Tech, with veteran transfer QB Grayson McCall knocked out in the first half. After a tough start, true freshman CJ Bailey settled down to contribute 183 total yards with a rushing touchdown and also an interception for a 30-20 NC State win. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren declined to update McCall's status going forward. Clemson has an 88.5% win projection by ESPN's analytics, which is slightly down from the 90% going into last weekend. NC State has won two of the last three in the series, but the Tigers have won nine of the last 11 overall and each of the last nine meetings in Death Valley (by 16 points per game on average). Clemson had the bye week after recovering from the 34-3 opener loss to Georgia in Atlanta with a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State the following week. The Tigers are 30 spots ahead of NC State in the latest ESPN SP+ rankings (21 v. 51), with a likely double-digit points projection advantage at home in Memorial Stadium. NC State has a No. 63-rated offense and No. 39 defense with the No. 34 special teams unit there, while Clemson is 22nd on offense, 31st on defense and 65th on special teams. Clemson is 60 spots ahead in ESPN's FPI (16 v. 76).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now