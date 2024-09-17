Clemson-NC State game projections

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

There may not be another Tigers game that sees a bigger shift in point spread movement than Clemson-NC State (though Florida State could get interesting come October). The early lines that carried into just last week had Clemson as a 7.5-point favorite hosting the Wolfpack for each team's ACC opener on Saturday (noon/ABC). With one known injury change and possibly more to come Saturday, NC State is now a 20.5-point underdog to the Tigers. The Wolfpack, which had some darkhorse ACC title game picks preseason, are in line to start a true freshman quarterback on Saturday with CJ Bailey, who overcame an early interception to contribute 183 total yards with a rushing touchdown in a 30-20 comeback NC State win over La Tech in Raleigh last week. Graduate transfer quarterback Grayson McCall had suffered a tough start to the season (100th in ESPN's QBR) and was ruled out with an undisclosed injury last Saturday. While NC State features more banged-up players on offense and defense and faces a relatively healthy Clemson team coming off an open week, the metrics just predict the data to this point but not the potential personnel on the field (or not) this weekend. The closest pick to the new spread comes from the FEI, which projects Clemson's win percentage at 91.1% and a 19-point margin of victory. ESPN's SP+ gives the Tigers an 11-point margin of victory with a 76% win projection. That ranking assesses NC State a No. 63-rated offense and No. 39 defense with the No. 34 special teams unit, facing Clemson at 22nd on offense, 31st on defense and 65th on special teams. Clemson-NC State projections FEI: 33-14 Clemson (91.1%) SP+: 32-21 Clemson (76%) ESPN FPI: Clemson 88.4% CFBGraphs: Clemson 34-25 (74.9%) 🥳👍 WEEK 4 SP+ PICKS 🎉🥇



Mich 30, USC 26??

Okla St 27.9, Utah 27.6

K-State 32, BYU 23

LSU 39, UCLA 21

Clemson 32, NC St 21

Huskers 24, Illini 16

Louisville 35, GT 23

Vols 30, Sooners 23

Mizzou 42, Vandy 17https://t.co/w7ALlZmjBl pic.twitter.com/7EkKnKUgv0 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 16, 2024

