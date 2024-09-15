CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson moved up to No. 21 in this week's AP Poll, which featured a change in the top spot with Texas over Georgia now.

Clemson moves up in latest AP Poll
by - 2024 Sep 15 14:02

The Tigers moved up a spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Clemson is No. 21 now, which is third best in the ACC behind Miami (8) and Louisville (19).

Overall, Texas jumped to the top spot with 35 first-place votes, ahead of Georgia (23) and Ohio State (5).

Clemson returns to action hosting NC State in the Tigers' home ACC opener Saturday (noon/ABC). Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite currently.

The Tigers are No. 19 in the Coaches Poll this week.

AP Top 25 - 9/15

1. Texas (35)

2. Georgia (23)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami

9. Oregon

10. Penn state

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.

