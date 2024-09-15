|
Clemson moves up in latest AP Poll
The Tigers moved up a spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
Clemson is No. 21 now, which is third best in the ACC behind Miami (8) and Louisville (19). Overall, Texas jumped to the top spot with 35 first-place votes, ahead of Georgia (23) and Ohio State (5). Clemson returns to action hosting NC State in the Tigers' home ACC opener Saturday (noon/ABC). Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite currently. The Tigers are No. 19 in the Coaches Poll this week. This marks the 500th time that Clemson has been ranked in an AP Poll since the poll's inception in 1936. Clemson becomes the 18th program ever to be ranked in 500 AP Polls all-time. https://t.co/hBraV3mZDx AP Top 25 - 9/15 1. Texas (35) 2. Georgia (23) 3. Ohio State (5) 4. Alabama 5. Ole Miss 6. Tennessee 7. Missouri 8. Miami 9. Oregon 10. Penn state 11. USC 12. Utah 13. Kansas State 14. Oklahoma State 15. Oklahoma 16. LSU 17. Notre Dame 18. Michigan 19. Louisville 20. Iowa State 21. Clemson 22. Nebraska 23. Northern Illinois 24. Illinois 25. Texas A&M Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
Clemson is No. 21 now, which is third best in the ACC behind Miami (8) and Louisville (19).
Overall, Texas jumped to the top spot with 35 first-place votes, ahead of Georgia (23) and Ohio State (5).
Clemson returns to action hosting NC State in the Tigers' home ACC opener Saturday (noon/ABC). Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite currently.
The Tigers are No. 19 in the Coaches Poll this week.
This marks the 500th time that Clemson has been ranked in an AP Poll since the poll's inception in 1936. Clemson becomes the 18th program ever to be ranked in 500 AP Polls all-time. https://t.co/hBraV3mZDx— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 15, 2024
AP Top 25 - 9/15
1. Texas (35)
2. Georgia (23)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Missouri
8. Miami
9. Oregon
10. Penn state
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Oklahoma State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Notre Dame
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Iowa State
21. Clemson
22. Nebraska
23. Northern Illinois
24. Illinois
25. Texas A&M
Others receiving votes:
Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 1.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now