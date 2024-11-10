Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll

The Tigers up to No. 16.

In proximity to Clemson, previous No. 13 LSU was thumped at home by No. 11 Alabama and No. 18 Iowa State fell at Kansas.

With the other ACC ranked teams from last week, SMU and Louisville had open dates but both previous No. 4 Miami and No. 23 Pitt lost last week. The Tigers travel to Pitt next Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite (noon/ESPN).

Clemson was ranked No. 23 in last week's College Football Playoff committee ranking. The next edition of that ranking is on Tuesday.

Updated Coaches Poll

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Tennessee

5. Penn State

6. Indiana

7. Notre Dame

8. BYU

9. Alabama

10. Georgia

11. Ole Miss

12. Miami

13. SMU

14. Boise State

15. Texas A&M

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Washington State

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Missouri

22. LSU

23. South Carolina

24. Louisville

25. Iowa State

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Pittsburgh; No. 25 Vanderbilt;

Others Receiving Votes

Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1;

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.