Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll

The Tigers slotted up one spot to No. 14 this week.

Ahead of the Tigers, Ole Miss, by Kentucky 20-17, and Utah, by Arizona 23-10, were upset by unranked opponents. Ole Miss dropped to No. 11 and Utah fell to No. 18.

Texas jumped to the top spot, with Alabama No. 2 after holding homefield versus previous No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

In ESPN's SP+ formula ($), the Tigers are up to No. 13, with the No. 17 offense and No. 28 defense (No. 61 special teams). Clemson is also 13th in the Football Power Index, but still trails fellow one-loss team Louisville (12) among ACC schools.

Clemson returns to action at 1-4 Florida State, which started the season at No. 10. The game is set to broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN Saturday.

Coaches Poll

1. Texas (29)

2. Alabama (19)

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Ole Miss

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. USC

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. BYU

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. Louisville

23. UNLV

24. Indiana

25. Illinois

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Oklahoma State;

Others Receiving Votes

Boise State 103; Pittsburgh 51; Arizona 44; Rutgers 35; Iowa 29; James Madison 25; Duke 22; Kentucky 17; Oklahoma State 15; SMU 14; Nebraska 12; Navy 9; Colorado 9; Boston College 6; Army West Point 3; UCF 2; Liberty 2; Tulane 1; South Carolina 1;

