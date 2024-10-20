Clemson moves up in AP Poll

The Tigers slotted up one place to No. 9 after Saturday's 48-31 win over Virginia to move to 6-1. Clemson topped still unbeaten Iowa State, who struggled with UCF at home Saturday (a 38-35 win), and was jumped by a Tennessee team that moved up four spots to No. 7.

Just one team in the immediate area (within five spots) of Clemson's previous ranking lost over the weekend, with No. 7 Alabama falling at Tennessee, 24-17. Going into Week 9, there are seven unbeaten teams in the traditional 'Power' leagues remaining, and there are another 14 with one loss from those same leagues (plus Notre Dame).

Oregon moved to No. 1 with 59 of the 61 first-place votes, ahead of Georgia (2), Penn State, Ohio State and Texas. Miami paces the ACC at No. 6.

Clemson dropped two places in ESPN's SP+ metric to No. 13, moving up two spots on offense (9th) and dropping seven on defense (27th).

The Tigers are also down two with the ESPN Football Power Index to No. 13, but rated by efficiency, Clemson is seventh overall with a No. 5 offense, No. 16 defense and No. 123 special teams group.

Clemson stayed at No. 9 in this week's Coaches Poll.

The first College Football Playoff committee ranking comes on Nov. 5 and runs through the final placements the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8).

AP Poll - 10/20

1. Oregon (59)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pitt

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes:

Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.