Clemson moves up in AP Poll
Clemson moved up in this week's AP Top 25.
The Tigers slotted up one place to No. 9 after Saturday's 48-31 win over Virginia to move to 6-1. Clemson topped still unbeaten Iowa State, who struggled with UCF at home Saturday (a 38-35 win), and was jumped by a Tennessee team that moved up four spots to No. 7. Just one team in the immediate area (within five spots) of Clemson's previous ranking lost over the weekend, with No. 7 Alabama falling at Tennessee, 24-17. Going into Week 9, there are seven unbeaten teams in the traditional 'Power' leagues remaining, and there are another 14 with one loss from those same leagues (plus Notre Dame). Oregon moved to No. 1 with 59 of the 61 first-place votes, ahead of Georgia (2), Penn State, Ohio State and Texas. Miami paces the ACC at No. 6. Clemson dropped two places in ESPN's SP+ metric to No. 13, moving up two spots on offense (9th) and dropping seven on defense (27th). The Tigers are also down two with the ESPN Football Power Index to No. 13, but rated by efficiency, Clemson is seventh overall with a No. 5 offense, No. 16 defense and No. 123 special teams group. Clemson stayed at No. 9 in this week's Coaches Poll. The first College Football Playoff committee ranking comes on Nov. 5 and runs through the final placements the Sunday after the conference championship games (Dec. 8). AP Poll - 10/20 1. Oregon (59) 2. Georgia (2) 3. Penn State 4. Ohio State 5. Texas 6. Miami 7. Tennessee 8. LSU 9. Clemson 10. Iowa State 11. BYU 12. Notre Dame 13. Indiana 14. Texas A&M 15. Alabama 16. Kansas State 17. Boise State 18. Ole Miss 19. Pitt 20. Illinois 21. Missouri 22. SMU 23. Army 24. Navy 25. Vanderbilt Others receiving votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.
