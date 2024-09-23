CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is up to No. 14 in ESPN's power rankings, which is the highest rating there this year for the Tigers.
Clemson moves into Top 15 for ESPN ranking
by - 2024 Sep 23 14:16

Clemson is up to its highest mark yet this season in one ESPN ranking.

The Tigers jumped three spots to No. 14 overall in ESPN's power rankings this week, which edges their preseason assessment there by one spot (15).

"Over the span of 15 frustrating games before the season, the takeaway on Cade Klubnik was simple -- he was DJ Uiagalelei Part II, another five-star QB who simply couldn't live up to the hype. It was always something of a lazy take. Klubnik was often quite good, but also often quite bad. The key was consistency," ESPN's David Hale said. "Does two games count as a trend then? If so, the numbers couldn't be better. Klubnik's past two starts against App State and NC State have been otherworldly: 80% completions, 11.7 yards per dropback, 11 total touchdowns and no turnovers. It has been so good, in fact, those fans once complaining about Klubnik are now daring to imagine a world in which he approaches Trevor Lawrence territory."

That is still third-best within the league, trailing Miami (7) and Louisville (13), the other ACC reps.

The Top 5 is Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Alabama.

The Clemson ranking mirrors its place in the ESPN-sponsored Football Power Index, which has Miami at No. 7 and Louisville at No. 11.

Clemson is up No. 12 in CBS' power rankings, which is second only to Miami within the ACC (5).

"Georgia usually breaks teams, not spark them into a ravenous thirst for blood," CBS' Brandon Marcello said. "The Tigers were again explosive at home, drilling NC State 59-35 on Saturday. The Tigers led 28-0 after the first quarter, marking the second straight hot start. The Tigers have outscored their last two opponents 125-55. Dabo Swinney is one win away from tying Bobby Bowden as the winningest coach in ACC history with 173 victories. He'll try to get it against ACC newcomer Stanford, which upset Syracuse on the road in its conference opener last week."

CBS' 134-team ranking has Clemson at No. 16.

In that ranking, where Clemson's remaining FBS opponents slot by order of game date: Stanford (58), @Florida State (80), @Wake Forest (93), Virginia (72), Louisville (15), @Virginia Tech (69), @Pitt (25) and South Carolina (38).

Elite prospect commits to Clemson
Clemson-Stanford depth charts look
TV announcers for Clemson-Stanford
