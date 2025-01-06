Clemson listed by national outlet among 2025 teams 'that could be unstoppable'

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is on a list of ten teams -- two from the ACC -- that "could be unstoppable" in 2025, per 247Sports. 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford's early call is for an 11-1 Tigers record next season. "Cade Klubnik has already announced his return and the Tigers have a pair of budding superstars at wideout with T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. flashing as true freshmen. Purdue transfer Will Heldt at EDGE will be an impact player and, paired with Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, should provide the Tigers with one of the country's most-talented defensive fronts. The defending ACC champions will be the favorites to win another and get back to the playoff under Dabo Swinney," Crawford said. Crawford's way-too-early Playoff projection has Clemson winning the ACC for an automatic bid and bye, meeting Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. "Clemson won three of the last five matchups between these two programs since 2018 with every game having some level of significance, including a playoff game and ACC Championship. Cade Klubnik's return to the Tigers makes them our preseason ACC favorite," Crawford said. Notre Dame is picked to move on, however, and face Texas in the CFP semifinal Peach Bowl. "As long as Notre Dame has a viable replacement waiting for quarterback Riley Leonard, the Fighting Irish should be back within striking distance of a national championship. Jeremiyah Love is back as one of the nation's leading ballcarriers. Texas vs. Notre Dame in Atlanta would carry tremendous ratings between two of college football's blueblood programs. And one of them could be vying for its second straight national title," Crawford said. Back to the unstoppable teams list, Syracuse also made the group, a 2025 Clemson opponent in Death Valley. "This hinges on the possible return of record-setting quarterback Kyle McCord, who's waiting on his NCAA appeal for an extra year of eligibility. Fran Brown's team could get their conductor back for 2025. And if so, keep an eye on the Orange in the ACC. Syracuse ended this season on a four-game win streak to finish 10-3 overall and open with Tennessee in Atlanta. The Orange plays road games at Notre Dame, Miami, SMU and Clemson — so they're going to be in a variety of high-importance matchups nationally," Crawford said of the Orange, who he has going 10-2.

