Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team

Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

• From 1889 to 1964, eleven players were selected.

• In 1965, both offensive and defensive teams were picked.

• In 1972, the first punter (Ray Guy, Southern Mississippi) was honored.

• In 1975, the first placekicker (Chris Bahr, Penn State) was selected.

• In 1998, the first-ever Second Team All-America team was recognized.

• In 2001, the first kick returner (Herb Haygood, Michigan State) was picked.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State *

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia #

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame #

OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Graham Barton, Duke

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Blake Corum, Michigan *

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

PK Joshua Karty, Stanford

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jared Verse, Florida State

DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois #

DL Dantay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL Bralen Trice, Washington

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State #

LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson

LB Harold Perkins, Jr., LSU

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB Kamren Kinchens, Miami

DB Calen Bullock, USC

DB Kalen King, Penn State #

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina #

KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana *

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

OL Christian Haynes, Connecticut

OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

OL JC Latham, Alabama

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

PK Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL Chop Robinson, Penn State

DL Leonard Taylor, Miami

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo #

DB Ben Morrison, Notre Dame

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Cole Bishop, LSU

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State #

* – 2022 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2022 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection