Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team

Clemson linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter named to preseason All-America team
2023 Mar 31, Fri
The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Friday that Clemson linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and
Barrett Carter have been selected to its 2023 Preseason All-America Team. Trotter earned a selection on the first-team defense, while Carter garnered selection on the second team.
Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.
Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
• From 1889 to 1964, eleven players were selected.
• In 1965, both offensive and defensive teams were picked.
• In 1972, the first punter (Ray Guy, Southern Mississippi) was honored.
• In 1975, the first placekicker (Chris Bahr, Penn State) was selected.
• In 1998, the first-ever Second Team All-America team was recognized.
• In 2001, the first kick returner (Herb Haygood, Michigan State) was picked.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State *
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia #
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame #
OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Graham Barton, Duke
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
QB Caleb Williams, USC
RB Blake Corum, Michigan *
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
PK Joshua Karty, Stanford
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jared Verse, Florida State
DL Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois #
DL Dantay Corleone, Cincinnati
DL Bralen Trice, Washington
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State #
LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson
LB Harold Perkins, Jr., LSU
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB Kamren Kinchens, Miami
DB Calen Bullock, USC
DB Kalen King, Penn State #
P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina #
KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana *
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL Christian Haynes, Connecticut
OL Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
OL JC Latham, Alabama
C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
PK Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL Chop Robinson, Penn State
DL Leonard Taylor, Miami
LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo #
DB Ben Morrison, Notre Dame
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB Cole Bishop, LSU
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State #
* – 2022 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection
# – 2022 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection