Clemson limited to two teams in national outlet's Top 25 teams of 2000s

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

One of the best runs in college football history yielded two teams ranked in a measure of the Top 25 of the 2000s, with neither Clemson national title winner cracking the Top 5. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel took on what he admitted was a challenge to put together, using this as his guide: Season-long dominance (using average scoring margin) Big wins (using end-of-season AP poll rankings) Schedule strength (using College Football Reference’s ratings) Elite talent (using NFL Draft numbers over a three-year span) No bad losses (either a blowout, or to a mediocre opponent) One of the more curious rankings by that guide is the 2016 Clemson national championship team, at No. 23, and the team they defeated in Tampa's title game, Alabama, at No. 8. "Had the Tide held on against Clemson for one second longer, this would likely go down as Saban’s best Alabama team. Watson and Renfrow spoiled that (and Kiffin getting fired as the OC before the game didn’t help). As it is, I have them second highest, even without hoisting one of his six title trophies. This was an absolutely terrifying team for 14 games (ask USC, Florida and Tennessee). It scored a ridiculous 15 defensive and special teams touchdowns and produced 33 draft picks, the most of any team on this list. That includes 11 first-rounders, plus then-freshman starting quarterback Jalen Hurts," Mandel said. "A last-second field goal by Pitt (8-5) to win at Death Valley marred an otherwise impressive season in which Watson outdueled Louisville star Lamar Jackson, threw a last-minute touchdown to win at Florida State and hit Hunter Renfrow with one second left in the national championship to snap Alabama’s 26-game winning streak. Oh, and the Tigers defense shut out then-No. 3 Ohio State in a semifinal blowout. But that darn Pitt loss." In another area, the 2019 Clemson national championship game participant did not make the list, but a team they beat in Ohio State did at No. 14. "Call me crazy, but I believe this squad, despite losing in the CFP semifinals, to be better than any of Ohio State’s three national title teams this century," Mandel said. "That Clemson team did not make the cut for these rankings due to the fact it faced zero teams in the regular season that finished in the Top 25." Clemson's highest-ranked team checked in at No. 6 overall, with the 2018 title winners. "That modest list of All-Americans is deceiving; Clemson’s offense boasted then-freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and wide receivers Tee Higgins and Renfrow. The D-line included three future first-rounders in Wilkins, Ferrell and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence began the season as a backup and ended it shredding a 14-0 Alabama team by 28 points — just a week after beating 12-0 Notre Dame 30-3," Mandel wrote. The 2001 Miami team topped the Top 25 and the team that beat Clemson in the 2019 national championship, LSU, ranked No. 2.

