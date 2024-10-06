CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson jumps up into AP Poll Top 10

Clemson continued its poll movement with the Associated Press after an upset-filled Saturday.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up five spots to No. 10 on Sunday after the 29-13 win at FSU over the weekend.

The Tigers were last in the Top 10 tier as a preseason No. 9 last season.

Four Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with previous No. 1 Alabama at Vandy (40-35), No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (19-14), No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M (41-10) and No. 10 Michigan at Washington (27-17). No. 8 Miami narrowly escaped defeat at Cal, 39-38, and No. 11 USC also lost at Minnesota (24-17).

Clemson is No. 12 in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings, with the No. 17 offense and No. 23 defense (No. 87 special teams).

The Tigers slotted up three spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

1. Texas (52)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

18. Indiana

18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Others receiving votes:

Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

