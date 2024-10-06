|
Clemson jumps up into AP Poll Top 10
Clemson continued its poll movement with the Associated Press after an upset-filled Saturday.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved up five spots to No. 10 on Sunday after the 29-13 win at FSU over the weekend. The Tigers were last in the Top 10 tier as a preseason No. 9 last season. Four Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with previous No. 1 Alabama at Vandy (40-35), No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (19-14), No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M (41-10) and No. 10 Michigan at Washington (27-17). No. 8 Miami narrowly escaped defeat at Cal, 39-38, and No. 11 USC also lost at Minnesota (24-17). Clemson is No. 12 in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings, with the No. 17 offense and No. 23 defense (No. 87 special teams). The Tigers slotted up three spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. AP Poll 1. Texas (52) 2. Ohio State (9) 3. Oregon 4. Penn State 5. Georgia 6. Miami 7. Alabama 8. Tennessee 9. Ole Miss 10. Clemson 11. Iowa State 12. Notre Dame 13. LSU 14. BYU 15. Texas A&M 16. Utah 17. Boise State 18. Kansas State 18. Indiana 18. Oklahoma 21. Missouri 22. Pitt 23. Illinois 24. Michigan 25. SMU Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
