CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Georgia delivers huge TV ratings

Clemson-Georgia delivers huge TV ratings
by - 2024 Sep 5 12:51

The official kickoff to the college football season did not disappoint, as millions tuned in across ESPN platforms to see major upsets, last-second thrillers and dominant performances from some of the country’s top teams. ESPN’s Nielsen-rated networks airing college football – ABC, ESPN and ESPNU – averaged 3.1 million viewers in Week 1, up 44 percent over 2023 and the largest audience for Kickoff Week across ESPN platforms since 2016.

Both ABC and ESPN were up double digits over 2023. ABC scored its most-watched Kickoff Week since 2016 and the second best on record, finishing up 83 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, ESPN was up 23 percent for Week 1 over the 2023 edition. Saturday, Aug. 31st was the most-viewed day of college football ever on ESPN+, and Week 1 included the top 3 regular season college football games ever on the platform.

ESPN platforms scored the top six games across all networks in Week 1, hitting multi-year viewership highs in key windows. Additionally, this is the first time since Week 1 in 2016 that ESPN platforms have had six games in one weekend all surpass 4.0 million viewers.

Week 1’s Top Performers:

USC vs. LSU | 9.2 million viewers on ABC

ABC’s third best Sunday Opener on record and ABC’s most-streamed college football game on record

The Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic – an ESPN Events kickoff game – also broke the Allegiant Stadium attendance record with 63,969 fans cheering on the Trojans and the Tigers

Notre Dame at Texas A&M | 8.2 million viewers on ABC

Most-viewed ABC Saturday Night Football matchup in two seasons

Clemson vs. Georgia | 8.0 million viewers on ABC

Most-watched Week 1 noon game on record

Miami at Florida | 6.7 million viewers on ABC

Largest Week 1 late afternoon audience since 2017, as the new SEC on ABC franchise made its debut

North Dakota State at Colorado | 4.8 million viewers on ESPN

ESPN’s most-watched Thursday opener since 2017

Boston College at Florida State | 4.4 million viewers on ESPN

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
National analysts predict Clemson-App State
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Shane Beamer reacts to Swinney no longer taking calls on radio show
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts