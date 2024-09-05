Clemson-Georgia delivers huge TV ratings

Press Release

The official kickoff to the college football season did not disappoint, as millions tuned in across ESPN platforms to see major upsets, last-second thrillers and dominant performances from some of the country’s top teams. ESPN’s Nielsen-rated networks airing college football – ABC, ESPN and ESPNU – averaged 3.1 million viewers in Week 1, up 44 percent over 2023 and the largest audience for Kickoff Week across ESPN platforms since 2016. Both ABC and ESPN were up double digits over 2023. ABC scored its most-watched Kickoff Week since 2016 and the second best on record, finishing up 83 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, ESPN was up 23 percent for Week 1 over the 2023 edition. Saturday, Aug. 31st was the most-viewed day of college football ever on ESPN+, and Week 1 included the top 3 regular season college football games ever on the platform. ESPN platforms scored the top six games across all networks in Week 1, hitting multi-year viewership highs in key windows. Additionally, this is the first time since Week 1 in 2016 that ESPN platforms have had six games in one weekend all surpass 4.0 million viewers. Week 1’s Top Performers: USC vs. LSU | 9.2 million viewers on ABC ABC’s third best Sunday Opener on record and ABC’s most-streamed college football game on record The Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic – an ESPN Events kickoff game – also broke the Allegiant Stadium attendance record with 63,969 fans cheering on the Trojans and the Tigers Notre Dame at Texas A&M | 8.2 million viewers on ABC Most-viewed ABC Saturday Night Football matchup in two seasons Clemson vs. Georgia | 8.0 million viewers on ABC Most-watched Week 1 noon game on record Miami at Florida | 6.7 million viewers on ABC Largest Week 1 late afternoon audience since 2017, as the new SEC on ABC franchise made its debut North Dakota State at Colorado | 4.8 million viewers on ESPN ESPN’s most-watched Thursday opener since 2017 Boston College at Florida State | 4.4 million viewers on ESPN