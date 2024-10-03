Clemson-Florida State expert predictions

TigerNet Staff by

The win/loss result isn't really in question among college football pundits, but just how much will the Tigers win by in Tallahassee? After opening this offseason as a 4-point underdog for this road trip (7 p.m. Saturday/ESPN), Clemson (3-1) is now a 14.5-point favorite on the 1-4 Florida State Seminoles. 247Sports' panelists are split on the Top 15 Tigers covering that number: (Chris) Hummer (Florida State +14.5) — What a line! Imagine showing that to someone just last month. Florida State is an awful offense right now. But it seems as if a quarterback switch might occur with Brock Glenn potentially taking over for DJ Uiagalelei. That'd be a needed breath of fresh air for the offense. Clemson is the much better team. But I think there is some Seminoles value with this one. FSU remains a talented defense and if its offense shows any signs of life, the Seminoles can keep this close enough. … Clemson 28, Florida State 14. (Brad) Crawford (Clemson -14.5) — FSU's in disarray. The Seminoles aren't going to a bowl game this season and now they're making a change at quarterback with D.J. Uiagalelei on the mend. Meanwhile, Clemson is scoring points in rapid succession and Cade Klubnik would be the ACC Player of the Year frontrunner if Cam Ward wasn't starring at Miami. The Tigers look like (they're) on a mission and I think they'll pass the eye test for another weekend with a better roster. ... Clemson 34, Florida State 10. At CBS Sports, six of the seven predictions logged Thursday a.m. (10:30) are taking the Tigers to beat the conference rivals by more than 14.5 points. In FSU's losses this season, they have underperformed the spread by an average of 20 points. The Seminoles did narrowly cover the number versus Cal at home for their only win this season (-3; 14-9 win). Since losing 34-3 as a 10.5-point underdog to Georgia, Clemson has comfortably covered the number in the last three outings, with two of three over the total points odds (47.5 currently for Clemson/FSU).

