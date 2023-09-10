CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson dropped out of ESPN's power rankings on Sunday.
Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
2023 Sep 10

Clemson dropped out of ESPN's power rankings and a couple of spots in another metric.

After holding on to a No. 25 spot last week, the Tigers fell out of the updated rankings, where UCLA now occupies that last spot.

Florida State, which travels to Clemson for a game on September 23, anchors the top place from the ACC at No. 2 now behind reigning back-to-back champ Georgia.

"The Seminoles were not perfect against Southern Miss," ESPN's Andrea Adelson said, "but you would not know it from the final score. There was no letdown from Florida State after a big Week 1 win over LSU. Trey Benson ran for three touchdowns, while Keon Coleman added another receiving touchdown -- and a ridiculous hurdle after another reception as the starters played a little more than a half. This is the first time Florida State has scored 45 or more points in each of its first two games since 2016."

Michigan and Texas round out the Top 4.

November home opponent Notre Dame is up to No. 9 after a win at NC State.

North Carolina, at No. 18, and Duke, at No. 21, round out the ACC ranked teams.

Clemson dropped to No. 20 in the advanced metric Football Power Index from ESPN, which had Clemson No. 8 preseason. The Tigers are currently projected 6.9 regular season wins by that metric and as a 10-point underdog against Florida State, which is up to No. 5 overall, on a neutral field.

Clemson was No. 21 in the Coaches and No. 25 in the AP polls last week, which will be updated Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Clemson-FAU Vegas odds
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Subject (Replies: 54) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 TigerNet News®
spacer Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 clemsonstud05®
spacer Re: Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 tigerrag86
spacer That would be ridiculous. Surely theyre not THAT lazy
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: That would be ridiculous. Surely theyre not THAT lazy
 greene®
spacer True***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 COTIGER1®
spacer For Pickleball and Madden XBox Warriors Football is 4 Qtrs
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: Crazy that you can fall out of the rankings when you crush a team
 JD404®
spacer LOL!
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: LOL!
 jeffro74
spacer Re: LOL!
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer The offense is 7th in the country.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Disagree, I saw guys running free all day.
 AllOrange247365
spacer We played good for only 2 qtrs. No crush in that.***
 hufferbilly
spacer Yeah, we shoulda scored 80 and 800 yards instead of 66 and nearly 700.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Yeah, we shoulda scored 80 and 800 yards instead of 66 and nearly 700.
 TigerPride97
spacer Ok? And we most definitely crushed them.***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Yeah, we shoulda scored 80 and 800 yards instead of 66 and nearly 700.
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: Yeah, we shoulda scored 80 and 800 yards instead of 66 and nearly 700.
 LCTiger97
spacer LOL at ESPN! What a bunch of clowns.***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 rgby83®
spacer Thats when we show up with torches and pitchforks.***
 AllOrange247365
spacer Youre right, they are all out to get us.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Brad sucks.
 AllOrange247365
spacer You lost me at ESPN ranking
 dkmoore1975
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 secgrowa
spacer Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 secgrowa
spacer Who? Again, we were in the playoffs until 10 minutes left in the coot game.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Who? Again, we were in the playoffs until 10 minutes left in the coot game.
 secgrowa
spacer You didnt watch last season or ignored the national media I guess.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 TigerPride97
spacer Were we or were we not a playoff team until USuC
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: Were we or were we not a playoff team until USuC
 secgrowa
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 secgrowa
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 grrowl
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: Lol, is that why we were in the playoffs until the coot loss?
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer ^^^ TRUTH ^^^***
 hufferbilly
spacer Lol. False. Its a fictional story.
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 crash007
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 ComeonMan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 Cdixon11
spacer Go Bruins!***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Clemson wont sniff Top 25 until QB mistakes get fixed
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking
 CU1976
