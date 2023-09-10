Clemson falls out of ESPN ranking

Clemson dropped out of ESPN's power rankings and a couple of spots in another metric. After holding on to a No. 25 spot last week, the Tigers fell out of the updated rankings, where UCLA now occupies that last spot. Florida State, which travels to Clemson for a game on September 23, anchors the top place from the ACC at No. 2 now behind reigning back-to-back champ Georgia. "The Seminoles were not perfect against Southern Miss," ESPN's Andrea Adelson said, "but you would not know it from the final score. There was no letdown from Florida State after a big Week 1 win over LSU. Trey Benson ran for three touchdowns, while Keon Coleman added another receiving touchdown -- and a ridiculous hurdle after another reception as the starters played a little more than a half. This is the first time Florida State has scored 45 or more points in each of its first two games since 2016." Michigan and Texas round out the Top 4. November home opponent Notre Dame is up to No. 9 after a win at NC State. North Carolina, at No. 18, and Duke, at No. 21, round out the ACC ranked teams. Clemson dropped to No. 20 in the advanced metric Football Power Index from ESPN, which had Clemson No. 8 preseason. The Tigers are currently projected 6.9 regular season wins by that metric and as a 10-point underdog against Florida State, which is up to No. 5 overall, on a neutral field. Clemson was No. 21 in the Coaches and No. 25 in the AP polls last week, which will be updated Sunday afternoon.

