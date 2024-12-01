|
Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25
Clemson fell six spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
The Tigers (9-3) sit at No. 18 now. Rivalry weekend in the sport meant some more movement after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost at home to Michigan (13-10), No. 8 Miami lost at Syracuse (42-38), No. 12 Clemson lost at home to South Carolina (17-14), No. 18 Tulane lost at home to Memphis (34-24) and No. 20 Texas A&M lost at home to Texas (17-7). SMU now leads the ACC at No. 8 before Saturday's ACC Championship Game matchup with the Tigers (8 p.m./ABC). Miami fell to No. 14 and Syracuse surged to No. 23. Clemson was ranked No. 15 in the SP+ metric and the Football Power Index. The Tigers were No. 17 in the latest Coaches Poll. The penultimate CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday, giving some insight into Clemson's chances to gain a Top 4 conference champion ranking and a bye to the quarterfinal round with a win over SMU. AP Poll - 12/1 1. Oregon (62) 2. Texas 3. Penn State 4. Notre Dame 5. Georgia 6. Tennessee 7. Ohio State 8. SMU 9. Indiana 10. Boise State 11. Alabama 12. Arizona State 13. South Carolina 14. Miami 15. Ole Miss 16. Iowa State 17. BYU 18. Clemson 19. UNLV 20. Colorado 21. Illinois 22. Missouri 23. Syracuse 24. Army 25. Memphis Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
