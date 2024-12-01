Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25

The Tigers (9-3) sit at No. 18 now.

Rivalry weekend in the sport meant some more movement after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost at home to Michigan (13-10), No. 8 Miami lost at Syracuse (42-38), No. 12 Clemson lost at home to South Carolina (17-14), No. 18 Tulane lost at home to Memphis (34-24) and No. 20 Texas A&M lost at home to Texas (17-7).

SMU now leads the ACC at No. 8 before Saturday's ACC Championship Game matchup with the Tigers (8 p.m./ABC). Miami fell to No. 14 and Syracuse surged to No. 23.

Clemson was ranked No. 15 in the SP+ metric and the Football Power Index.

The Tigers were No. 17 in the latest Coaches Poll.

The penultimate CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday, giving some insight into Clemson's chances to gain a Top 4 conference champion ranking and a bye to the quarterfinal round with a win over SMU.

AP Poll - 12/1

1. Oregon (62)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Ohio State

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. South Carolina

14. Miami

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. UNLV

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Syracuse

24. Army

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.