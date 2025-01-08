Clemson early-enrollee a standout at all-star event

Clemson early-enrollee Amare Adams a standout at all-star event

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive tackle early-enrollee Amare Adams got off to quite the first impression in San Antonio for the Navy All-American Bowl all-star showcase. 247Sports tabbed Adams as the Senior Alpha Dog on Day 1 of practices: "It has been a few years since we have seen a prospect like Amare Adams in San Antonio. The Clemson early enrollee is the type of interior defensive lineman that can make his presence felt every single snap and he did just that on Tuesday as he totaled what would have been four sacks during the 11-on-11 periods for the East. Adams is exactly how you want them to look up front and he's an extremely coordinated mover for someone that's hovering right around 315 pounds. He can charge up the field with his sound snap anticipation, change directions in tight quarters with ease while also anchoring against double teams. We will see how the next few days go, but Adams is making the case that he should rise even further in the rankings. – Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting" More on Adams from 247Sports: Day 1 Recap of the East Practice at The Alamodome @Andrew_Ivins, @TomLoy247, and @cpetagna247 share their top performers at @AABonNBC 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MlhujU7w0Q — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 7, 2025 Rivals had Adams as its No. 3 performer on the day: "Our first look at Amare Adams did not disappoint. He is every bit of 6-foot-4 and almost 300 pounds with exceptional burst off the line and phenomenal strength to bully opposing linemen inside. The Clemson signee has position versatility with some length to also work off the edge as well. His brute strength and power inside is a massive mismatch; Adams can move OL at will. He's set to climb in the final Rivals250 with a projectable frame and traits and an eye-catching performance at AAB Week." Adams is also up for the Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year award on Friday. Adams Day 1 highlights: A strong opening workout for Clemson signee Amare Adams at the @AABonNBC. He’s looking like another Day 1 guy for the Tigers. Over 300 pounds with 35-inch arms. pic.twitter.com/C4yymFznSA — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) January 7, 2025 Clemson signee Amare Adams with a win https://t.co/Ra8bbVlXIS pic.twitter.com/t8CKDzAIRu — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 7, 2025 The game airs at noon on Saturday on NBC.

