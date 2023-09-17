Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll

The Tigers (2-1), after an 48-14 win over FAU Saturday, fell one spot to No. 23.

Clemson hosts No. 3 Florida State on Saturday at noon (ABC).

Early November home opponent Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 9, while another November home opponent UNC is up to No. 17. Season opener foe Duke is No. 18 and October road opponent Miami is No. 21.

Georgia leads the poll still, followed by Michigan, and Ohio State rounds out the Top 4.

Coaches Poll - 9/17

Rnk Team Record Points 1st Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Georgia 3-0 1598 62 1 — 1/1

2 Michigan 3-0 1514 1 2 — 2/2

3 Florida State 3-0 1396 0 3 — 3/8

4 Ohio State 3-0 1394 1 4 — 4/4

5 Southern California 3-0 1325 0 5 — 5/6

6 Texas 3-0 1312 0 6 — 6/12

7 Penn State 3-0 1224 0 7 — 7/7

8 Washington 3-0 1164 0 8 — 8/11

9 Notre Dame 4-0 1044 0 11 2 9/13

10 Utah 3-0 967 0 12 2 10/14

11 Oregon 3-0 946 0 13 2 11/15

12 Alabama 2-1 886 0 10 -2 3/12

13 Louisiana State 2-1 808 0 14 1 5/14

14 Oklahoma 3-0 683 0 16 2 14/19

15 Oregon State 3-0 660 0 17 2 15/18

16 Mississippi 3-0 602 0 19 3 16/22

17 North Carolina 3-0 592 0 18 1 16/20

18 Duke 3-0 469 0 20 2 18/NR

19 Colorado 3-0 435 0 21 2 19/25

20 Tennessee 2-1 362 0 9 -11 9/20

21 Miami 3-0 298 0 23 2 21/NR

22 Iowa 3-0 206 0 24 2 22/NR

23 Clemson 2-1 193 0 22 -1 9/23

24 Washington State 3-0 160 0 NR 2 24/NR

25 UCLA 3-0 156 0 25 — 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 15 Kansas State.

Others rec. votes: Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.