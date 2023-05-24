Clemson doesn't make cut for ESPN Top 25 future offenses

Clemson's offense was nothing short of elite in a College Football Playoff run from 2015-20. The Tigers' attack ranked in the top-6 in five of those six campaigns and 15th in the other (2017) by the Football Outsiders' F+ offensive efficiency ranking. The height of that run rankings-wise, by that metric, was the 2016 National Championship victory over Alabama, where Clemson rated second with Deshaun Watson leading the group. After a lackluster 2021 campaign, Clemson's offensive progress shown in 2022 was not enough to make ESPN's latest future offense power rankings this week. The ranking peers into the next three seasons for a forecast, and Clemson rated 13th in the metric last season. The Tigers did rank 20th in the future QB rankings for ESPN earlier this year. "Last year's results were better overall, but still not overly encouraging for a program that has thrived with the passing game," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said. "There's some transition ahead, as two-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State and Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter before hiring TCU's Garrett Riley, the Broyles Award winner. Riley's task is to maximize Cade Klubnik, the decorated 2022 recruit who shined against North Carolina in the ACC championship before struggling in Clemson's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Klubnik and Riley are both Texas natives and should click, especially as Riley implements a quarterback-friendly system that helped TCU's Max Duggan become the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season. "Klubnik could be positioned to lead Clemson at least through the 2025 season. If he struggles, Clemson likely will turn to Christopher Vizzina, ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class." Clemson dropped to 79th offensively in the F+ metric in 2021 and improved to 44th in 2022. In the 2023 ESPN future rankings, Southern Cal leads the way, followed by Ohio State and Georgia. The first ACC opponent is Florida State at No. 10. "Florida State hired coach Mike Norvell largely because of his track record on offense," said Rittenberg. "After three seasons, Norvell has a team poised to achieve his vision, beginning this fall. Quarterback Jordan Travis returns for his final season, boosted by a big 2022 campaign that featured 3,214 pass yards, 417 rush yards, 64% completions and 33 touchdowns (24 pass, 7 rush, 2 receiving)." Also in ACC reps are Wake Forest (16), North Carolina (20) and Louisville (24). With another 2023 opponent, Notre Dame is 17th. "Since rallying to beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, Notre Dame has seen coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterback Tyler Buchner both depart for Alabama, and a clunky coordinator search ended with Gerad Parker's promotion to playcaller," said Rittenberg. "But the offense's overall outlook is strong, especially as coach Marcus Freeman and his staff make important recruiting gains at wide receiver, a position that fell off late in Brian Kelly's tenure. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman gives Notre Dame a proven and productive quarterback for 2023."

