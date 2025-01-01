Clemson DL enters transfer portal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Jan 1 09:07

Another Tiger is on the move.

Clemson graduate defensive lineman Tre Williams has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

In 2024, Williams had 16 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.

During his time at Clemson, he recorded 42 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks, two pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries over 722 defensive snaps in 44 career games (four starts) from 2020-24.

A former Top 150 recruit from Windsor, Connecticut, Williams earned his sociology degree in August 2024 and now looks for a new opportunity to continue his football journey.

Five former scholarship Tigers, Williams, defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr. (Virginia Tech), receivers Noble Johnson (Arizona State) and Troy Stellato, and defensive end A.J. Hoffler, have recently entered the transfer portal.

📰 E-Mail News Alerts