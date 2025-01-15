Clemson defensive lineman puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart puts in NCAA waiver claim for sixth year

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a new defensive coordinator in Tom Allen and hopes to have more good news on the defense. Swinneys shared that they have submitted an NCAA waiver claim for defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart's sixth year of eligibility. "Hoping for some good news there," Swinney said. Swinney said that they should hear from the NCAA soon. "Any moment. I think any moment." The decision, pending approval, would allow Capehart to remain with the team for an additional season, significantly boosting the defense. Capehart is currently enrolled in classes and training to stay in shape. He has until Feb. 6 to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Clemson bio: 2024: Credited with 27 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two pass breakups in 248 defensive snaps over 11 games (six starts) … contributed five tackles vs. No. 1 Georgia … made one tackle each in games vs. Appalachian State and vs. NC State … added three tackles vs. Stanford … posted three tackles and a pass breakup at Florida State … collected two tackles (one for loss) at Wake Forest … recorded three tackles vs. Virginia … made two tackles vs. Louisville … added two tackles vs. No. 8 SMU … contributed five tackles (0.5 for loss) at No. 3 Texas. 2023: Credited with 16 tackles (5.0 for loss), a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in 179 snaps over 12 games … also credited by the coaching staff with nine quarterback pressures, the second-most among Clemson’s interior linemen … All-ACC Academic Team selection … recorded two tackles vs. Charleston Southern … added two tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Florida Atlantic … posted one tackle and a forced fumble at Syracuse … recorded one tackle vs. Wake Forest … made one tackle at Miami (Fla.) … posted a tackle for loss amid his two tackles at NC State … recorded two tackles, including 1.5 for loss, vs. No. 12 Notre Dame … added two tackles (one for loss) with one sack vs. Georgia Tech, earning team defensive player of the game … credited with one tackle and a pass breakup vs. No. 20 North Carolina … made one tackle at South Carolina and in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky. 2022: Credited with 13 tackles (2.0 for loss) in 83 defensive snaps over 13 games … All-ACC Academic Team selection … made two tackles at Georgia Tech … had another two tackles (including a shared tackle for loss) vs. Furman … recorded 1.5 tackles for loss among his two tackles vs. Louisiana Tech … made a tackle at Notre Dame … added one tackle vs. South Carolina … recorded two tackles vs. No. 24 North Carolina … made three tackles in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee. 2021: Played 20 snaps over five games … made season debut vs. SC State … also saw action vs. UConn and at South Carolina. 2020: Played 20 snaps as a true freshman, being credited with three tackles (2.0 for loss) and a sack over four games … made collegiate debut vs. The Citadel, tying for the team lead with 2.0 tackles for loss and producing one sack among his three tackles. Before Clemson: Played three years at Hartsville High School in South Carolina before going to IMG Academy for the 2019 season … played for Kevin Wright at IMG in 2019, starting all 10 games and recording 44 total tackles, including 35 first hits … led the team with 16 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5 … helped IMG to a 9-1 record and No. 9 national ranking from USA Today … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated … as a junior at Hartsville, he helped coach Jeff Calabrese’s team to a 12-1 record, posting 40 tackles, 19 of which were tackles for loss, and seven sacks … also played 22 basketball games over two years for Hartsville … at the time of his signing, ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina … listed as No. 35 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive tackle and the sixth-best player in the state… ranked as No. 35 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the third-best defensive tackle and the fifth-best player in the state… ranked as No. 52 player in the nation overall, the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player of South Carolina origin by PrepStar … was listed as the second-best player from South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … selected to Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on June 5, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Robbie Caldwell. Personal: Born July 19, 2002 … name pronounced “duh-MON-tay” … earned degree in sports communication in May 2024 … added a graduate certificate in athletic leadership in December 2024 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2020 … four-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2020-23) … two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree (2022-23).

