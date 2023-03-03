Clemson defenders stand out as winners on day one at NFL combine

Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson were listed among the winners on Day 1 at the NFL scouting combine.

Bresee, the former No. 1-rated prospect in the 2020 class, showed glimpses of his talent at Clemson and earned freshman All-America and all-conference honors, but Thursday's action showed even more of his potential at the next level.

"Bresee’s 1.71 10-yard split was the second-fastest among defensive tackles behind only (Pitt's Calijah) Kancey, and he did so being four-and-a-half inches taller and 17 pounds heavier. His tall frame and sheer athleticism off the line is impressive, and his quickness looked very good in positional drills," said Jacob Infante.

"Bresee has carried first round hype throughout his college career, but still managed to fly under the radar on a Clemson defense filled with other five-star recruits (including fellow Combine invitees and potential Day 1 picks Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson). As a defensive tackle, his effectiveness isn’t always about personal stats — which aren’t overwhelming — but about how he can make life easier for his teammates," said USA TODAY.

"On Thursday, he displayed the speed and power that will occupy blockers, flush quarterbacks from the pocket and set the table for his fellow grunts in the trenches to feast. He ran a 4.86 second 40 at 298 pounds and generally looked smooth as hell in front of scouts."

Simpson likely made himself some money in Indianapolis as well.

"The 235-pound Simpson is seen by many as the top linebacker in the 2023 draft, and his Combine performance lived up to the hype. He placed second at his position with a 4.43 40-yard dash and was just 0.03 seconds away from tying the position’s best 10-yard split. He didn’t test in most exercises, but he put together an absolute clinic in positional drills," said Infante.

Myles Murphy, another projected first-round NFL draft pick, did not work out on Thursday and reportedly had a hamstring injury. He will reportedly work out next at Clemson pro day.

KJ Henry posted a 4.63 40-time (14th among DEs), a 1.65 10-yard split, a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9'4" broad jump on Thursday.

