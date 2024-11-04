Clemson defender Barrett Carter named Butkus Award semifinalist

Press Release by

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter has been named as one of 15 semifinalists for this year’s collegiate Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. The 15 collegiate semifinalists represent 14 programs and six conferences led by the SEC (6) and Big Ten (4). Two linebackers made the list for the second year. Meanwhile, 15 high school semifinalists hail from nine states led by Georgia (4) and California (3). In addition to those named, a write-in option is available to the 51-person Butkus Award selection committee. Finalists will be named November 25 and winners named by December 10, with the pro winner selected early 2025. A Butkus Award celebration featuring the three winners is planned Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois, where the Award’s namesake, the late Dick Butkus, established his legendary career. The celebration will be featured in the Butkus Award special airing on the Big Ten Network in February 2025. More information will be at www.butkusfoundation.org. 2024 Collegiate Semifinalists ATHLETE UNIVERSITY Jihaad Campbell Alabama Deontae Lawson* Alabama Shaun Dolac Buffalo Barrett Carter Clemson Jalon Walker Georgia Aiden Fisher Indiana Jay Higgins* Iowa Chandler Martin Memphis Chris Paul Jr. Mississippi Sean Brown North Carolina State Sonny Styles Ohio State Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Anthony Hill Jr. Texas Carson Schwesinger UCLA Shae Suiaunoa Wyoming * Returning Semi-Finalist The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee comprised of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process emphasizing qualities that defined Dick Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form. Last season’s collegiate winner was Payton Wilson of North Carolina State (now Pittsburgh Steelers), the high school winner was Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Ga. (now Clemson) and the pro winner was Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens, who also won the pro award in 2022 and the collegiate award in 2017. When gaining control of the Butkus Award in 2008 Mr. Butkus said, “When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things: first, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in the country; second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back.” About the Butkus Award: Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 40th season.