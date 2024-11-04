CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Barrett Carter was named a Butkus Award semifinalist.
Clemson defender Barrett Carter named Butkus Award semifinalist
by - 2024 Nov 4 14:55

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter has been named as one of 15 semifinalists for this year’s collegiate Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

The 15 collegiate semifinalists represent 14 programs and six conferences led by the SEC (6) and Big Ten (4). Two linebackers made the list for the second year. Meanwhile, 15 high school semifinalists hail from nine states led by Georgia (4) and California (3). In addition to those named, a write-in option is available to the 51-person Butkus Award selection committee.

Finalists will be named November 25 and winners named by December 10, with the pro winner selected early 2025.

A Butkus Award celebration featuring the three winners is planned Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois, where the Award’s namesake, the late Dick Butkus, established his legendary career. The celebration will be featured in the Butkus Award special airing on the Big Ten Network in February 2025. More information will be at www.butkusfoundation.org.

2024 Collegiate Semifinalists

ATHLETE

UNIVERSITY

Jihaad

Campbell

Alabama

Deontae

Lawson*

Alabama

Shaun

Dolac

Buffalo

Barrett

Carter

Clemson

Jalon

Walker

Georgia

Aiden

Fisher

Indiana

Jay

Higgins*

Iowa

Chandler

Martin

Memphis

Chris

Paul Jr.

Mississippi

Sean

Brown

North Carolina State

Sonny

Styles

Ohio State

Danny

Stutsman

Oklahoma

Anthony

Hill Jr.

Texas

Carson

Schwesinger

UCLA

Shae

Suiaunoa

Wyoming

* Returning Semi-Finalist

The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee comprised of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process emphasizing qualities that defined Dick Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

Last season’s collegiate winner was Payton Wilson of North Carolina State (now Pittsburgh Steelers), the high school winner was Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Ga. (now Clemson) and the pro winner was Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens, who also won the pro award in 2022 and the collegiate award in 2017.

When gaining control of the Butkus Award in 2008 Mr. Butkus said, “When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things: first, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in the country; second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back.”

About the Butkus Award: Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 40th season.

