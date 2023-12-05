Reports: Clemson D-lineman enters transfer portal

Clemson D-linemen David Ojiegbe enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson freshman defensive end David Ojiegbe has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. He redshirted this season and played 11 snaps over two games. Ojiegbe bio: Before Clemson: Helped St. John’s College High to the WCAC title in each of his final two seasons, including an 11-0 season in 2021 and 8-4 year in 2022 … posted 30 tackles for loss with 16 sacks to earn second-team MaxPreps All-America honors during his senior campaign … added 53 total tackles and two fumble recoveries … involved in four sacks in 7-3 WCAC championship victory over DeMatha in the final game of his prep career … two-time Washington Post All-Metro selection … all-conference honoree … named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for the District of Columbia … played for Pat Ward at St. John’s … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … was a national top-300 player by several major recruiting services … ranked No. 183 overall by 247Sports, which listed him as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. … ranked No. 227 and as a four-star player by PrepStar … rated No. 242 overall and as the third-best player in Washington, D.C. by On3 … ranked No. 245 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the second-best player in the D.C./Maryland area … ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 27, 2022 … became Clemson’s second signee from St. John’s College High School since 2020, joining 2020 signee Tré Williams … played in the same conference as 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams … born Oct. 31, 2003 … enrolled at Clemson in summer 2023 … pre-business major … last name pronounced “oh-JEB-way.” He joins defensive back Andrew Mukuba, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, cornerback Toriano Pride, quarterback Hunter Helms, wide receiver Beaux Collins, running back Domonique Thomas and tight end Sage Ennis as Clemson transfer portal entries.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now