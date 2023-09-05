CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson looks to bounce back in its home opener versus Charleston Southern.
Clemson looks to bounce back in its home opener versus Charleston Southern.

Clemson-Charleston Southern depth charts outlook
by - 2023 Sep 5 16:36

Clemson looks to notch its first win of the season in Saturday's home opener with FCS opponent Charleston Southern.

The Tigers (0-1) and Bucs (1-0) are set for a 2:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Clemson dropped its first game of the year on Labor Day, a 28-7 decision at Duke. Charleston Southern came back to top Division II opponent North Greenville at home last week, 13-10.

Check out the depth chart outlook below:


