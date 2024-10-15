Clemson Board of Trustees to consider charging students an athletic fee

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson University Board of Trustees will vote on a proposal later this week to charge students an athletic fee. The university has toyed with the idea of charging a fee that would benefit athletics for several years, but those ideas have been shelved until now. Clemson is one of the only schools in the state that doesn’t have one and one of the only schools that doesn’t charge students for tickets. It’s not known at this time how much the fee would be and what it would entail. Clemson students currently have the option to attend football games for free, but they must enter a single-game lottery. The lottery is capped at a maximum of four games to allow as many students as possible to attend games. Students also have the option to purchase season tickets if they want to attend all home games. Access to purchase season tickets is prioritized via a points system as approved by CUSG (Student Government) and includes two main factors: seniority and IPTAY Collegiate Club membership. Students have access to other Clemson sporting events for free as well. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, and TigerNet will be there with updates on the results.

