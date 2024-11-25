Clemson backup Jay Haynes named ACC running back of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson running back Jay Haynes has been named ACC Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 51-14 win against The Citadel on Saturday. Haynes’ selection marks his first ACC weekly honor of the season and of his career. Haynes joins Travis Etienne (seven), Will Shipley (three), Kobe Pace (two) and Phil Mafah (one) among five Clemson running backs to earn at least one ACC Running Back of the Week honor since the ACC transitioned from declaring “Offensive Back of the Week” to create separate awards for quarterbacks and running backs in 2018. On Saturday, Haynes rushed for a career-high 118 yards on five carries with two touchdowns, including a career-long 70-yard touchdown run. His performance marked the fourth time in school history that a Clemson player rushed for 100 yards in a game on five or fewer carries, joining Lyn-J Dixon (four carries for 116 yards vs. Louisville in 2018), Ken Moore (five carries for 152 yards vs. The Citadel in 1954) and Jim Reynolds (five carries for 105 yards vs. Presbyterian in 1945). Haynes’ two rushing touchdowns were a career high, and his two total touchdowns tied his career high set against Charleston Southern in 2023 (one rushing, one receiving). Including a 25-yard kickoff return, he finished the game with a career-high 143 all-purpose yards. Collectively, Clemson’s squad that finished 7-1 in ACC play has now earned eight ACC weekly honors this season. Haynes’ selection is the fourth for Clemson’s offense that ranks sixth in the nation in yards per game (469.9). The Tigers have garnered a total of 586 ACC weekly awards since 1968.