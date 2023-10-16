CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson held Miami to 10 points in last year's blowout win for the Tigers.
Clemson at Miami depth charts
by - 2023 Oct 16 17:31

Clemson looks to push over .500 in ACC action with a trip to Miami this weekend, and both sides have talented rosters.

The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2) rank second only to Clemson (4-2, 2-2) within the ACC in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite, with the Tigers at fifth and Miami at 12th.

The uncertainty on Miami's side comes at QB, where starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was seen with a leg wrapped up at Miami's facilities Monday out of Saturday's loss at UNC.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday on ACC Network.

Compare the two rosters below:


