Clemson at Florida State gametime, TV network options announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 6, October 4-5.
Week 6 of the season will feature eight conference matchups and a Friday night non-conference showdown between Syracuse and UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, on FS1. Friday, October 4 Syracuse at UNLV – 9 p.m. ET on FS1 – previously announced Saturday, October 5 Boston College at Virginia – Noon ET on ACC Network Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Duke at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Miami at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 5 games this Saturday, September 28. Saturday, October 5 SMU at Louisville – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 Pitt at North Carolina – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 Clemson at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
