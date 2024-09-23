Clemson at Florida State gametime, TV network options announced

Week 6 of the season will feature eight conference matchups and a Friday night non-conference showdown between Syracuse and UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, on FS1.

Friday, October 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9 p.m. ET on FS1 – previously announced

Saturday, October 5

Boston College at Virginia – Noon ET on ACC Network

Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW

Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 5 games this Saturday, September 28.

Saturday, October 5

SMU at Louisville – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Pitt at North Carolina – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Clemson at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN