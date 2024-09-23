CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson looks to get back on the winning side of the rivalry with Florida State under the lights.
Clemson at Florida State gametime, TV network options announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 6, October 4-5.

Week 6 of the season will feature eight conference matchups and a Friday night non-conference showdown between Syracuse and UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, on FS1.

Friday, October 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9 p.m. ET on FS1 – previously announced

Saturday, October 5

Boston College at Virginia – Noon ET on ACC Network

Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW

Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 5 games this Saturday, September 28.

Saturday, October 5

SMU at Louisville – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Pitt at North Carolina – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Clemson at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

