Clemson announces players unavailable for Virginia game

Clemson freshman WR Bryant Wesco Jr. (ankle) was among those listed as unavailable for the Tigers. Wesco came into the week second in the nation in yards per catch (23.8).

He was listed as day-to-day by Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney this week.

Tyler Brown (ankle) is out as expected and Vic Burley (undisclosed injury) also made the unavailable list.

Clemson's travel roster for the Wake Forest game last week didn't include Wesco, defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, defensive back Corian Gipson and defensive back Tavoy Feagin. Green, Gipson and Feagin did not join Wesco on the list this week.

The game is set for a noon broadcast start on ACC Network.