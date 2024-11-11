CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Chad Kelly suffers gruesome leg injury

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 11 12:13

Former Tiger and NFL journeyman Chad Kelly suffered a severe leg injury during Saturday's Canadian Football League playoff semifinals.

In the third quarter, after being tackled, Kelly stood up only to discover his right leg was seriously injured, attempting to adjust it back into place.

Several of his teammates were distraught and even collapsed to the ground, realizing how serious of an injury Kelly had sustained.

The Argonauts went on to win narrowly 30-28 against the Alouettes.

Before leaving the game, Kelly was 11-for-22 for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Check out the injury below:

Kelly played for Clemson in 2013 and was 10-for-17 for 58 yards but was dismissed following the 2014 Orange and White game.

