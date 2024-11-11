Chad Kelly suffers gruesome leg injury

In the third quarter, after being tackled, Kelly stood up only to discover his right leg was seriously injured, attempting to adjust it back into place.

Several of his teammates were distraught and even collapsed to the ground, realizing how serious of an injury Kelly had sustained.

The Argonauts went on to win narrowly 30-28 against the Alouettes.

Before leaving the game, Kelly was 11-for-22 for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Check out the injury below:

WARNING: This is difficult to watch. #Argos quarterback Chad Kelly essentially trying to hold his right leg together. Listen to the anguish from the offensive lineman after he looks at Kelly. Sad. #CFL #TSN #GreyCup #Leafs pic.twitter.com/po1aVEIRtU — Howard Berger (@Berger_BYTES) November 10, 2024

Kelly played for Clemson in 2013 and was 10-for-17 for 58 yards but was dismissed following the 2014 Orange and White game.