CBS Sports predicts three Clemson players to win major national awards

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Cade Klubnik and the Heisman Trophy discussion has already been thrown around among national media pundits, but there are three other awards that Clemson standouts are strong contenders for as well. CBS Sports offered predictions on the major national college football awards, where he picked three Clemson stars. As with most teams, it starts with QB and Klubnik for the Davey O'Brien as the nation's top signal-caller. "There's plenty of great quarterbacks to choose from in 2025," said CBS' Will Backus, "but Klubnik has some distinct advantages. He's more mobile than other veterans like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier -- adding another avenue of production. He's also more experienced than young guns like Texas' Arch Manning, Florida's DJ Lagway or South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Klubnik also benefits from an excellent supporting class, highlighted by the ACC's top returning receiver in Antonio Williams, and it seems like he's really clicking with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who can engineer an explosive passing attack." The other two Clemson calls come on the defense side, starting with T.J. Parker for the nation's top defender, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. "The Nagurski award often goes to players along the defensive front," Backus said. "Few are better there than Parker -- the nation's top returning sack artist after getting to the quarterback 12 times last season. He could face some stiff competition from young studs like South Carolina's Dylan Stewart and Texas' Colin Simmons, but Parker's proven production gives him the edge (pun intended) at this point." Parker's D-line teammate Peter Woods is then the top contender for the Outland Trophy, for the nation's top interior lineman. "It helps Parker's case that he'll have a star like Woods playing alongside him. Woods is the type of defensive tackle that routinely commands double teams, freeing up other players on the defense to wreak havoc in the backfield," Backus said. "But Woods has plenty of upside of his own thanks to his freakish athleticism, burst and movement skills from the interior.. He tallied 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season." Backus has Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith coming home with the Heisman in this exercise.

