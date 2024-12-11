CBS ranks three Clemson-Texas matchup standouts within CFP 'most impactful'

CBS Sports ranked the Top 25 most impactful players for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, which featured three entries for the matchup next week in Austin, Texas. Clemson had one selection in that group with quarterback Cade Klubnik, at No. 11. "Like (ND's Riley) Leonard, Klubnik's dual-threat ability helps set the tone for Clemson's offense," CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah wrote. "The junior is responsible for 40 touchdowns and 3,300 yards through the air and 458 on the ground. After getting blasted by Georgia in the opener, Klubnik scored multiple touchdowns in all but one game. The only thing to watch? Klubnik was at his worst by far against tough opponents in the regular season."

The highest-ranked player in the grouping is one Klubnik will face, with No. 8 overall and defensive back Jahdae Barron.

"Barron is a favorite to win the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football, and for good reason," Jeyarajah said. "The fifth-year senior is an anchor for the nation's best defense, especially against the pass. Barron posted 47 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defended and two tackles for loss. He has played at least 95 snaps in the box, at slot corner and wide corner."

The other pick is on the offensive side for Texas with No. 13 overall and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

"Outside of an uncharacteristically bad performance during the regular season loss to Georgia, Banks has been nails," said Jeyarajah. "The star left tackle has been credited with only two sacks allowed over the past two seasons by Pro Football Focus and he projects as a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Banks has a serious case for the most important offensive player of the Steve Sarkisian era so far. He's nursing an ankle injury that held him out of the SECCG but should be good to go vs. Clemson by Dec. 21."

Heisman contender and running back Ashton Jeanty for the 3-seed Boise State leads the list. At No. 2 is Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, who awaits the winner of Clemson-Texas in the Peach Bowl CFP quarterfinal.

