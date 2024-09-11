Cade Klubnik vaults into CBS Sports Top 10 QBs power ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik vaulted into the Top 10 of the CBS Sports QB Power Rankings this week. Klubnik debuted at No. 9 there on Wednesday. "I have never been shy about sharing my opinion of Klubnik. In short, I'm not particularly high on him," CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli said. "Still, even if he was shellacked by Georgia and played poorly, I won't ignore the bounce-back performance. Klubnik picked himself up, dusted himself off and then dusted Appalachian State for 383 yards and seven (7!) touchdowns. I'm not buying in until he does it against the best competition, but I'm also not a monster." Klubnik was named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the ACC co-QB of the week with Syracuse's Kyle McCord, who ranks seventh overall on the CBS ranking through 2+ weeks of action. The Texan junior signal-caller ranked No. 1 with ESPN's QBR (99.6) and third in PFF grade (93.9). Texas' Quinn Ewers leads the CBS ranking at this point, followed by Week 1 foe Carson Beck at Georgia and preseason ACC player of the year Cam Ward, a potential ACC Championship Game foe at Miami. "Ward's in a similar spot as Beck. He played well over the weekend, finishing with 317 total yards and four touchdowns, but wins against Florida A&M don't carry quite the same juice as road wins over Michigan," Fornelli said. Podcaster and ESPN analyst Aaron Murray, who spoke to the Orange Crush Podcast last week on Klubnik, did a breakdown on the Clemson QB's improvement this week and things to work on still:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now