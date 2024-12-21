Cade Klubnik sidesteps question about returning next season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior quarterback Cade Klubnik was asked after Clemson's 38-24 loss to Texas if he would be returning to Clemson next season. Klubnik sidestepped the question and said he was thinking about his teammates right now. "I'm just trying to deal with the emotions of tonight," Klubnik said. "I just played my last football game with a lot of these guys so I'm not really thinking about me right now. I'm just thinking of all the relationships that I have built over the last three years. That's really what I am thinking about right now." Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Klubnik told the team in the locker room that this season was the most fun he has ever had playing football. Klubnik, playing in his hometown, threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Texas.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now