Cade Klubnik named semifinalist for top QB honor

The Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been selected as one of 16 semifinalists for this year’s Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Klubnik ranks tied with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders for third in the nation in passing touchdowns (24), and he ranks tied for fifth nationally in touchdowns responsible for (28) alongside Sanders, Army’s Bryson Daily, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Ohio State’s Will Howard. This year’s class includes: Drew Allar (Penn State), Bryson Daily (Army West Point), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Blake Horvath (Navy), Will Howard (Ohio State), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), John Mateer (Washington State), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Jake Retzlaff (BYU), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami). Dart, Ewers, Gabriel, Milroe, Rourke and Sanders are previous semifinalists. The 16 quarterbacks have helped guide their respective teams to a combined record of 129-20 (.866). Additionally, their teams hold down 14 of the top 20 teams in the latest Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls. Six FBS conferences are represented on the list. The Big Ten and SEC lead the way with four honorees apiece. The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists. The finalists will again be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote. For the fifth straight year, the Fan Vote takes place on the award’s three social media platforms—Facebook,Instagram and Twitter (X)—and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee. To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The second round will be open until Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (CT). The three finalists will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Looking ahead, the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 48th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.